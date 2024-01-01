Tyra Banks opens up on doing Victoria's Secret show after weight gain

Tyra Banks has opened up on appearing in the Victoria's Secret runway show after gaining weight.

The retired supermodel revealed she was "40-50 pounds heavier" than when she was actively modelling.

Appearing on Drew Barrymore's daytime talk show, Tyra, 50, explained she felt as if she was representing all women as she made her way down the runway for the lingerie brand's first fashion show in six years.

"50-year-old women, insecure women - I just felt like there was more, and I look at the playback and I'm like, boom, boom, boom," Tyra said, mimicking the sound of her footsteps on the runway.

"I was stomping because I felt like I was a vessel more so than it's just all about me. It was different!"

She added she had been slightly concerned about whether her bra would keep everything contained given she weighed somewhere between 40 and 50 pounds more than she had when she last modelled professionally.

"What was different is my boobies were like 10 times bigger because I was about 40-50 pounds heavier on this runway than when I retired," Tyra told Drew, 49.

"So I was like, 'Don't fall out, don't fall out'."

As a "VS Angel", Tyra walked in a total of nine of the brand's runway shows before her retirement in 2005.