Lashana Lynch expecting first child

Lashana Lynch is going to be a mum.

The British actress revealed her pregnancy news at the premiere of her TV drama series The Day of the Jackal held at the Walter Reade Theater in New York City on Thursday night.

While walking the red carpet, Lashana displayed her growing baby bump in a figure-hugging Ottolinger dress featuring graphic prints.

The 36-year-old, who is in a relationship with Zackary Momoh, didn't share her due date or the baby's sex.

But in an interview with Vogue, Lashana divulged that she had waited until the premiere to share the happy news with her The Day of the Jackal co-stars, with it being a total surprise to Eddie Redmayne.

She also noted that she specifically chose the dress because she wanted to "keep the look really simple, poignant and effective".

"I feel comfortable and at ease, but also in charge of myself. Some red carpet gowns, although beautiful and stunning, feel like you're putting on a different part of yourself, whereas here I feel like I'm celebrating the female figure," the No Time to Die star stated.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Lashana credited stylist Karen Clarkson with helping her to choose fashion that represents this chapter in her life.

"The roles that I'm playing right now are very much breaking through the glass ceiling. And I think fashion should also reflect that, so that's what this dress is doing," she added.

The Day of the Jackal is set to premiere on 7 November.