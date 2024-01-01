Al Pacino recalls how he was nearly kidnapped by 'crazy' fan

Al Pacino has revealed how he was nearly kidnapped by a "crazy" fan early on his career.

The 84-year-old star has detailed how he almost had to jump out of a moving vehicle to avoid being kidnapped.

The actor found himself in the tricky situation after going out drinking with Richard Hackman, the brother of Gene Hackman, soon after filming The Godfather.

Pacino admitted he "got so drunk" that he couldn't "find (his) way home" but then a woman he didn't know came up to him and offered to give him a lift.

"A woman said to me, 'Oh, I'll drive you home.' And without a second thought, I got into her car with her," he revealed in his new memoir, Sonny Boy.

"But as we drove, even in my daze, I could recognise that she was not taking me back to where I was staying. I said to her, 'What is going on here?' And she said straight out, 'I'm kidnapping you.'"

He knew she wasn't joking and believed her behaviour wasn't just "some aggressive flirtation." He continued, "I am from the South Bronx. When I see some crazy person trying to do something to me, I know how to escape. I said, 'No, you're not. I'm getting out.' She said, 'No, no,' and she kept driving."

He added, "I opened the door as if to jump out of the car. I was a little drunk, but I was ready to leap from a moving car if I had to. This ain't happening to me, man."

Incredibly, after seeing how desperate he was to get out of the car, the woman agreed to take him home.