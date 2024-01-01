Connie Nielsen amazed by fast filming on Gladiator II

Connie Nielsen was amazed by the speed at which they were able to film 'Gladiator II'.

The actress is the only cast member from the 2000 original to appear in Sir Ridley Scott's new movie and she's revealed it was a very different experience to filming the first film more than two decades ago.

Speaking at a screening of the new movie in Los Angeles, Connie explained: "This time around, what would have taken three hours to set up 25 years ago now takes 20 minutes.

"That is despite the fact that you’re talking 3,000 extras, enormous vehicles, insane set-ups. We could not believe how fast we were moving."

Her co-star Denzel Washington also spoke about the epic sets for the new movie and revealed he enjoyed walking into the director's vision of ancient Rome.

He said: "He built Rome, so all we had to do was put the clothes on and start talking. It was play. You know, it’s fun. Just put the gear on and go. That’s the way I looked at it. I’m like, I’m putting this dress on, these rings, and I’m going crazy."

The film stars Paul Mescal in the lead role and he insisted the sequel honours the legacy of the first film and is one of the director's "finest pieces of work".

He said: "I think this film wears the legacy of the first film with intense pride and honour. It’s made by the only man who could ever touch it in Ridley Scott.

"Personally, as his friend and his long admirer, I think is one of his finest pieces of work that I’ve seen in recent times."

The movie is scheduled for release on November 22 and it's set to have a royal premiere in London on November 13 in aid of the Film and TV Charity, which offers physical, mental and financial support for everyone working behind the scenes in film, TV, and cinema.

Scott said in a statement: "Ever since making ‘Gladiator’, year after year, I kept asking myself, 'Is there a sequel?'

"After nearly 25 years, we are excited to finally answer that question for you, and audiences everywhere.

"Making ‘Gladiator II’ endorsed Orson Welles’ quote that ‘filmmaking is the best train set a boy could ever have.’ This was the biggest train set I’ve ever driven.

“It feels only right that the UK premiere of ‘Gladiator II’ is taking place in aid of the Film and TV Charity, an organisation that works tirelessly to support the UK industry. I think it will live up to your expectations."