Superman director James Gunn promises David Corenswet will ‘blow people away’

‘Superman’ director James Gunn has teased David Corenswet will "blow people away" as the titular character.

The 31-year-old actor stars as the iconic superhero in the upcoming DC blockbuster, and the filmmaker, 58, has now promised Corenswet will surpass all fan expectations as the Man of Steel.

During an appearance on a panel at the New York Comic Con over the weekend, Gunn said: "We’re deep in the process of editing. David Corenswet is going to f****** blow people away.

"He is the movie star that everyone just dreams he could possibly be. I don’t think anyone really understands the depth of this guy’s talent dramatically, comedically.

"He’s the best physical action star I’ve probably ever worked with."

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director added fans would be able to get their first look at the film in the near future, though admitted a trailer wouldn’t be arriving "too soon".

He said: "I feel good about it, and I’m really hard on stuff, so it’s been fantastic … It won’t be too long before we see a trailer, but it also won’t be too soon.”

‘Superman’ will follow the legendary hero as he tries to find balance between his Kryptonian and human sides all while Lex Luthor - played by Nicholas Hoult - plans his downfall.

Gunn recently revealed Superman’s iconic canine friend Krypto the Dog would be appearing in the movie after he was inspired to include the character by his real-life mutt Ozu.

He gushed: "Krypto, that’s been something that’s just been amazing. We’ve been working with him in the edit. He’s an incredible part of the story to me personally. When I was writing the screenplay, he came in and kind of changed everything up."

The film - which also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Milly Alcock, Isabela Merced and Nathan Fillion - is set for release in cinemas on 11 July 2025.