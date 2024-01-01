Harvey Weinstein diagnosed with cancer

Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer.

The incarcerated producer's diagnosis, first reported by NBC, has been confirmed by multiple sources. Specifically, he has chronic myeloid leukemia - a form of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow and invades the blood.

Weinstein, whose health issues are extensive, is undergoing treatment while at Rikers Island prison.

"It is both troubling and unacceptable that such private and confidential health matters have become a subject of public discourse," Weinstein's legal healthcare rep Craig Rothfeld said in a statement to Deadline.

"Out of respect for Mr Weinstein's privacy, we will offer no further comment."

Weinstein underwent heart surgery on 9 September and was listed in critical condition afterwards.

Weinstein was convicted in February 2020 on first-degree sexual assault and third-degree rape. He saw his 23-year sentence tossed out by a divided Empire State Appeals Court in April. Based on that, Weinstein's lawyers formally appealed his LA conviction in June.

A Manhattan judge set a tentative November 12 start date for the East Coat rape retrial.

The former Miramax movie mogul has denied all claims of sexual misconduct, saying his encounters were consensual.