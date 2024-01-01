Peter Dinklage added to Roofman cast

Peter Dinklage has joined the cast of 'Roofman'.

The 55-year-old actor has signed up to star alongside Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst in the true crime movie that is based on the story of robber Jeffrey Manchester, who broke into over 60 McDonald's restaurants overnight via their roofs.

He remained in the eateries until staff arrived for work in the morning, and he herded them into the freezers while he emptied the cash registers.

Manchester became known as the 'Rooftop Robber' or 'Roofman', but he was known for his gentle demeanour and rarely being violent.

He was convicted and jailed in 2000, but he broke out of prison.

Manchester went on the run for months and hid in a Toys 'R Us and Circuit City store in North Carolina.

To survive, he ate baby food and managed to exercise by riding bikes around the shop.

However, he was eventually recaptured and sent back to jail after his fingerprints were discovered on a DVD of the movie 'Catch Me If You Can', which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks.

'Civil War' actress Dunst is to portray a Toys 'R Us employee, who Manchester falls for while secretly watching her from inside the shop.

She finds him endearing and eventually learns of his shocking back story.

Despite this, the mother-of-two still wants to care for him.

Derek Cianfrance is directing the flick in his first outing behind the camera since 2016's 'The Light Between Oceans' and has written the script alongside Kirt Gunn.

Meanwhile, Dinklage revealed that he loved having the chance to play a villain after voicing antagonist Scourge in the 2023 film 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'.

In an interview with Screen Rant, the 'Game of Thrones' actor said: "It's a lot of fun. Villains are, in my experience, the most fun you can have at the movies because they don't care. And it's the movies, so it's safe.

"You love them because you're safe from their actual... the reality of what they're doing. I've played a few villains in my day, and I just find they're fun because they don't care."