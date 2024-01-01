Tom Holland to star alongside Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's next film

Tom Holland has been cast opposite Matt Damon in Christopher Nolan's next film.

The Oppenheimer director is putting together the cast for his next feature, which will be released by Universal Pictures on 17 July 2026.

Nolan often works with the same roster of actors but the project marks Holland's first time collaborating with the Inception filmmaker. Damon previously worked with Nolan on 2023's Oppenheimer and 2014's Interstellar.

The plot details are being kept under wraps but sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the film is not set in the present day.

Nolan will direct the picture from his own script and produce alongside his wife Emma Thomas for their Syncopy company.

Holland, 28, took a year off from acting after filming the 2023 Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room. He will reportedly spend next year juggling Nolan's project, Spider-Man 4 and potentially a Peter Parker/Spider-Man appearance in another Marvel movie.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Roll Podcast, the actor revealed he and his co-star and girlfriend Zendaya had recently read a promising draft for the next Spider-Man movie.

"Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were like bouncing around the living room," he said. "Like this is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect, but there (are) a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going. But it's exciting and I'm really, really excited about it."

Nolan has big shoes to fill with his next project as Oppenheimer was his most successful release to date. It was the third highest-grossing film of 2023 and it won seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy.