Gwyneth Paltrow has 'waves of grief' after children move out

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she's experienced 'waves of grief' since her children went off to college.

The Goop entrepreneur admitted she has struggled since her children left home for university.

Apple Martin, 20, and Moses Martin, 18, are now both attending college, with their absence from the family home leaving Gwyneth, 52, battling "waves of grief".

"It's very different," the Marvel star revealed on Instagram. "I have waves of grief and sadness."

However, she explained the upside of the experience was she had begun to reconnect with her pre-parenthood identity.

"I am kind of getting back in touch with this part of myself that I haven't felt like since I was in my 20s before I had kids," Gwyneth shared.

Apple is completing her third year of study at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, while Moses recently moved out to attend Brown University, Rhode Island.

In March, Gwyneth revealed she was apprehensive about how she would cope once Moses left.

"I observe a lot of my friends who've had kids who've gone off to college," she told the Sunday Times. "You know, they come home a lot and all that stuff, but it's not quite the same as living under the same roof all the days of the year. So I'm just trying to be open to what that means."

Gwyneth shares her two children with ex-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.