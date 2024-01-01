Tom Holland reveals that Spider-Man 4 will begin shooting next summer

Tom Holland has revealed that the fourth 'Spider-Man' movie will begin filming "next summer".

The 28-year-old actor starred as the web-slinger from 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War' until his most recent appearance in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' three years ago and has confirmed work on the next instalment is underway and will enter production soon.

During a recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', the host asked the Marvel star what he knew about the movie, to which Holland simply said: "It’s happening."

After Fallon pushed the actor for more information, Holland revealed: "Yeah, next summer. Next summer we start shooting, everything’s good to go, we’re nearly there, super exciting. I can’t wait."

While plot details are being kept under wraps, the upcoming flick – which is being directed by 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton - will see Holland and his real-life girlfriend Zendaya reprise their respective roles as Peter Parker and his partner MJ.

The 'Uncharted' star recently teased he and Zendaya were "bouncing around the room" with excitement after reading the first draft of the script.

Speaking on the 'Rich Roll Podcast', Holland said: "It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job.

"I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room like, 'This is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect.' But there's a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going, but it's exciting."

The actor added it was important for the team to consider that the blockbuster had to fit into the wider story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

He explained: "One of the things to bear in mind with Marvel is that your film is a small cog in a large machine.

"And that machine has got to keep running. And you need to make sure you can fit into that timeline at the right time to benefit the bigger picture.

"That's one of the challenges we're facing. The time in which we need to get that done is a tall order but definitely achievable with the fantastic people we have working on it now."