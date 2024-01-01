Harris Dickinson admits shooting intimate scenes was 'embarrassing'

Harris Dickinson admits shooting intimate scenes with Nicole Kidman was "embarrassing" at times.

The Babygirl actor also revealed he found Nicole Kidman "the most comforting" person to work with filming the sometimes confronting scenes from their new movie, Babygirl.

Harris, 28, explained he and Nicole worked with a professional "intimacy coordinator" on the set of the erotic drama to ensure everyone involved was comfortable.

"We'd have a discussion with the intimacy coordinator and then Nicole and I kind of did our own thing with it once we set the parameters of what we were both comfortable with," he told Variety.

"The intimacy coordinator is saying, 'What are you comfortable with, what do you want as a director, what are you comfortable doing from that vision?' They're facilitating that and doing it very delicately without interrupting the actual scene."

However, Harris also confessed that one scene left him feeling mortified after he was filmed doing an unchoreographed dance to the George Michael song, Father Figure.

"That was just me moving. (Director) Halina put the song and said, 'Just dance'," Harris said. "So I just had a little groove. Maybe I had a little whiskey before. But it was embarrassing."

Harris added Nicole made shooting the movie's extensive sex scenes easier, describing her as, "the most comforting, warm performer to work across from".