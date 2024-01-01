Matthew Perry's family speak out for the first time since his death: 'It's shattering'

Matthew Perry's stepdad and sister have spoken publicly for the first time since the Friends star's death.

Their comments come a few days before the first anniversary of Matthew's death. The Friends star died on 28 October 2023 from acute effects of ketamine. He was 54.

Keith Morrison, who married Matthew's mum, Suzanne Morrison, in? 1981, told Hello! Canada, "When (Matthew) suddenly died, it was incredibly shocking. Anybody who has lost a child will tell you that, even if you are in some way prepared for the possibility, it's shattering."

He added, "What we have decided to do is hang on to that determination and try to do something useful."

Matthew's half-sister, Caitlin Morrison, is now the Executive Director of the Matthew Perry Foundation of Canada, a charity set up after Matthew's death. The foundation was reportedly something Matthew had been planning launch prior to his death, It helps to raise awareness, reduce stigma and improve treatment options for people struggling with addiction.

"The work that I'm doing now is very selfish because it kind of feels like I'm sitting right next to Matthew, working with him every day on something that was important to him," Caitlin said. "I have this treasure of getting to keep him very, very close to my life all the time, which is wonderful."

Keith added that Matthew "would like to be remembered for doing something to help people suffering from addiction."