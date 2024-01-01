Kim Kardashian reacts to Menendez brothers' resentencing announcement

Kim Kardashian has reacted positively to news the Menendez brothers could be resentenced.

The reality star had previously championed the convicted murderers' cause and took to social media to express her gratitude to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón after he officially recommended the brothers be resentenced.

"The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing. They could be released as early as 6 months," Kim, 44, wrote in an Instagram Story on 24 October.

"Thank you, George Gascón for revisiting the Menendez brothers' case and righting a significant wrong. Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable."

Erik, 53, and Lyle, 56, were both handed life sentences without parole in 1996 after they were found guilty of murdering their parents, José and Kitty Menéndez, in their Beverly Hills, California, home in 1989.

Kim went on to highlight director Ryan Murphy's recent miniseries, Monsters, as a key reason for recent renewed interest in the brothers' case.

"The media's focus, especially on the heels of Ryan Murphy's TV show, helped expose the abuse and injustices in their case," she wrote. "Society's understanding of child abuse has evolved, and social media empowers us to question the system in place. This case highlights the importance of challenging decisions and seeking truth, even when guilt is not in question."