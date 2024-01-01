Kim Kardashian praises request to resentence Menéndez brothers

Kim Kardashian has praised the recent recommendation to resentence the Menéndez brothers.

The reality star, who is training to be a lawyer, has spoken out after it was announced that Erik and Lyle Menéndez will be resentenced following new evidence in their murder convictions.

"The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing. They could be released as early as 6 months," Kim wrote on her Instagram story on Thursday.

She noted that the brothers' case has gained renewed public interest following the recent release of Ryan Murphy's biographical crime drama series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

"To the brothers' family, friends, and millions who have been vocal supporters - your voices were heard," the Skims founder wrote. "The media's focus, especially on the heels of Ryan Murphy's TV show, helped expose the abuse and injustices in their case. Society's understanding of child abuse has evolved, and social media empowers us to question the system in place."

She continued, "This case highlights the importance of challenging decisions and seeking truth, even when guilt is not in question."

Kim added that she is "grateful for a society where we can challenge decisions and seek justice", and concluded by urging fans to "never stop questioning".

The brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 1996 after killing their parents, José and Kitty Menéndez, following years of alleged abuse.

On Thursday, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón requested that Erik and Lyle be resentenced and explained during a press conference that if his recommendation is accepted, they would be "eligible for parole immediately".