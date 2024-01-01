Pamela Anderson calls Liam Neeson 'the perfect gentleman'

Pamela Anderson believes Liam Neeson is "the perfect gentleman."

The actress, 57, stars opposite Liam, 72, in the upcoming The Naked Gun reboot - and it appears the pair have a deep mutual appreciation for each other.

The former Baywatch star called "humble" Liam "the perfect gentleman," telling People magazine, "He brings out the best in you... with respect, kindness and depth of experience. It was an absolute honour to work with him. He sincerely looked after me - wrapped his coat around me when I was cold."

She told how she repaid the favour by baking him bread and biscuits, and leaving them as gifts for him in his dressing room.

Her comments came in an interview that she did alongside her co-star. Liam kicked off the love-fest, as he told People magazine, "First off, I'm madly in love with her. She's just terrific to work with. I can't compliment her enough, I'll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She's funny and so easy to work with. She's going to be terrific in the film."

The pair filmed the movie together earlier this year.

Liam's comments come after he recently revealed he is done with dating. "I'm past all that," he said in answer to a question about whether he's currently romantically involved with anyone. The star was married to actress Natasha Richardson from 1994 until her death in 2009. He went on to date PR executive Freya St. Johnston for two years but hasn't been publicly linked to anyone since.

Pamela recently admitted she's "variations of single," since splitting from her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst, in 2022.