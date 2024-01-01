Prince William makes first public mention of Prince Harry in years

Prince William has spoken about his estranged brother Prince Harry for the first time in years.

The Prince of Wales opened up about a childhood memory with his younger brother in the documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

During the program, William, 42, reflects on visiting a homeless shelter with his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and his brother.

"My mother took me to The Passage (a UK charity supporting those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless); she took Harry and I both there. I must have been 11 at the time, maybe 10. I had never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious about what to expect," he says.

"My mother went about her usual, making everyone feel relaxed, having a laugh and joking with everyone," he says. "I remember at the time kind of thinking, 'Well, if everyone doesn't have a home, they're all going to be really sad.' But it was incredible how happy an environment it was."

He continued, "I remember having some good conversations, playing chess, chatting and that's when it dawned on me that there were other people out there who don't have the same life as you do. You know, when you're quite small, you just think life is what you see in front of you and you don't really have the concept to look elsewhere. It's when you meet people, as I did then, who put a different perspective in your head and say, 'Well, I was living on the street last night,' and you're like, 'Woah.' I remember that happening."

Harry has also previously spoken about the shared experience. "My mother took a huge part in showing me an ordinary life, including taking me and my brother to see homeless people," he told Newsweek in 2017. "Thank goodness I'm not completely cut off from reality. People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live."

The tension between William and Harry is believed to have started in 2016, when William expressed concern that Harry was moving too fast in his relationship with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. It's believed the two haven't spoken properly since 2020, when Harry and Meghan stepped back from their official royal roles.

The brothers were last seen in the same place in August at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes. It's believed they didn't speak to each other at the event.

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness is due to air on 30 and 31 October on ITV.