Saoirse Ronan goes viral after silencing male guests on talk show

Saoirse Ronan's matter-of-fact response to a joke made during a recent talk show appearance has gone viral online.

Amid an interview for The Graham Norton Show on Friday, guest Eddie Redmayne spoke about the training he undertook to play an assassin in the upcoming miniseries The Day of the Jackal.

Eddie described how he learned to use his phone as a weapon if someone was attacking him, and host Graham and fellow guest Paul Mescal joked that they wouldn't be prepared if they ever faced such a situation.

"Who is actually going to think about that?" Paul asked, before mimicking removing a phone out of his trouser pocket. "If someone actually attacked me, I'm not going to go, 'phone'."

Graham then pointed to an imaginary attacker and said, "Can you hold on a second?" while pretending to take out his phone, to which Eddie replied: "That's a very good point."

In response, Saoirse stated, "That's what girls have to think about all the time," with the men on the panel immediately falling silent.

The Irish actress then gestured towards the audience and questioned, "Am I right, ladies?" to which she received a loud applause.

And over the weekend, Saoirse's comments went viral on social media, with many users lauding her for speaking out.

"Saoirse Ronan gagging men we love to see it," one fan wrote on X, while another commented, "Saoirse Ronan is a queen. Men need a reminder (of) what it's like being a woman so they can appreciate their privilege. The silence after she said that speaks volumes."

Elsewhere, a follower commended Saoirse, 30, for shining a spotlight on the subject.

"This encapsulates men being ignorant of male privilege in a nutshell. The fact that these guys-- nice guys, mind-- are just so unaware is almost terrifying. Thank goodness for Saoirse though because we all need a bit more attention drawn to this (sic)," they argued.

Saoirse, who is currently promoting the war drama Blitz, has not yet responded to the wave of praise online.