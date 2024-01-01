Amanda Seyfried explains why her home is open to stray animals

Amanda Seyfried has explained why she is taking an open-door approach to adopting animals.

The 38-year-old Mama Mia star lives in the Catskill Mountains of New York with her husband, Thomas Sadoski, and their two children.

She has explained that she is always happy to adopt unwanted animals - and has developed a reputation for doing so in her neighbourhood.

She told Us Weekly, "I'm locally known as somebody who will take the emergency situation and adopt an animal in need. It's been great. And honestly, I've been able to do it. I have the means to do it. So I love it."

The Mean Girls legend is also backing animal charity The Best Friends Animal Society which is campaigning to end the euthanising of cats and dogs in American shelters.

She said, "I love this organization. You have to advocate for the ones without voices. And they're a grounding presence in our lives."

Passionate about the cause, the actress added, "Animals are innocent and pure and peaceful and beautiful. I can't imagine life without animals."

The star went on to explain that it's not just cats and dogs that she cares for - as she has also welcomed goats and horses onto her grounds.

"The mini horses get loose. The goats get loose quite often, but that's an easy one to wrangle," she revealed.