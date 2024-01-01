Armie Hammer laughs off cannibalism scandal as he reinvents career

Armie Hammer has laughed off the cannibalism scandal that derailed his career.

The 38-year-old American enjoyed success in Hollywood thanks to roles in films including The Social Network, J. Edgar and Call Me by Your Name.

But his life was derailed in 2021 by allegations he messaged a female admirer to tell her he wanted to eat her flesh.

Now the fallen star has launched the Armie HammerTime Podcast and plans to rebrand himself as an interviewer.

A show description explains, "Armie Hammer sits down with extraordinary people from all walks of life, as he rebuilds his own. Don't worry... we feed him before every episode."

The first episode has been launched and sees Hammer sitting down in his Los Angeles apartment to speak to Roseanne actor Tom Arnold.

Far from shying away from the scandal that torpedoed his career, Hammer addressed it head-on in the first episode, laughing to Arnold, "I kind of like the cannibal stuff now. I'm just like, 'Hey, I'm a cannibal!"

Describing the podcast ahead of the launch, Hammer told fans, "I think some of you are going to love this, and some of you are going to f**king hate it.

"But basically, I'm starting a podcast, and the original idea of the podcast was sort of the concept that over the course of a day every single person you interact with knows at least one thing that you don't. So, teach me what that one thing is."