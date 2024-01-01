Shailene Woodley almost rejected Big Little Lies role

Shailene Woodley has confessed she nearly turned down her role on Big Little Lies.

During a recent interview for Vanity Fair, the Three Women actress recalled how her co-star Laura Dern talked her into accepting the gig after she had planned to take an extended break from Hollywood by travelling to India.

"I was really dead set on 'finding myself,'" Shailene remembered. "I was really sick at the time, and I was not at all exhausted by acting or the artistry and the craft of storytelling, but I was really exhausted by the act of Hollywood."

However, one phone call from her friend and fellow actor Laura, 57, led the Divergent star to change her mind.

"She just said, 'Listen, I know where you're at in your life. I've been there before too. It's a lot. This world is an illusion, but what isn't an illusion is what you love to do'," the 32-year-old explained.

Shailene added that Laura, who also starred in the HBO series based on the book by Liane Moriarty, told her it would be a "massive mistake" to "walk away from this opportunity".

Accordingly, Shailene noted that the phone call changed the course of her life.

"It forever changed my life," she smiled. "In so many ways, I'm grateful for Laura, but that was a massive moment of courageous friendship to say, 'I think that you're making a mistake and I'm gonna be brave enough to tell you why, 'cause I really see you and I see something you can't see in your own life right now.'"