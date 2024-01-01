Jimmy Fallon jokingly recalls how spicy sauce 'almost killed' Selena Gomez

Jimmy Fallon has jokingly recalled the time eating a spicy chicken wing "almost killed" Selena Gomez.

During an interview for the Hot Ones series that aired on Thursday, the late-night TV star recounted how the host of the popular YouTube series, Sean Evans, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2019.

As part of the segment, Jimmy and Selena ate an array of chicken wings covered in hot sauces while answering questions - but the experience did not go well for the singer-actress.

"Oh no," the talk show presenter said as he bit into a chicken wing. "I remember this. This is the one that killed Selena Gomez. Do you know we almost killed Selena Gomez?"

Jimmy went on to joke they "almost killed an American treasure" with a particularly spicy hot sauce called Da Bomb.

"Dude, she left and ran out. I went and knocked on her dressing room door. She was throwing up in her sink and I go, 'Selena...' and she goes, 'Get the f**k out' with a devil voice," he said, mimicking a menacing tone. "I've never seen her like that, spit was dripping out of her mouth and I go, 'I'm so sorry.' And we didn't talk to each other for another three years."

In response, Sean declared, "That's my favourite 30 Rock memory, ever," referring to the building where the show is filmed.

At this point in the episode, the spicy sauce really started to get to Jimmy, who joked that he was losing hearing in one ear and "things are coming out".

"I'm not crying I'm just thinking about me grandmother," the 50-year-old quipped in a fake Irish accent as tears streamed down his face.

Elsewhere in the challenge, Jimmy described how his impression of Adam Sandler led creator Lorne Michaels to cast him on sketch show Saturday Night Live in 1998.

"He's a good impression to do cause he kind of has three stages to his voice. Like his first, he's kind of nervous and kind of mumbles, and then the second level he gets crazy... and then the third level he's just yelling he's like, 'Shut up!'" he explained. "So I did that and it made Lorne Michaels laugh which everyone says he won't laugh and he started laughing... and I go, 'Even if I don't get this job, I made Lorne Michaels laugh at Studio 8H in NBC and that's what I'll tell my kids.'"