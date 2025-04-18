Michael Jackson biopic postponed to late 2025

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael will be released six months later than expected.

The biographical musical drama, which stars Jaafar Jackson as his uncle, will now be released in cinemas on 3 October instead of 18 April 2025.

This move suggests Lionsgate studio executives have hope in the film's award prospects, as an October release typically positions a feature as more of an awards season contender.

Michael will now be released on the same day as the crime drama Roofman, starring Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst, and the week before Disney's sci-fi blockbuster Tron: Ares, starring Jared Leto.

The film is expected to follow the King of Pop's life and career from his time with the Jackson 5 as a child to his final weeks before his death in 2009 at the age of 50.

Jaafar will star alongside Colman Domingo as his on-screen father Joe Jackson, Nia Long as his mother Katherine Jackson and Miles Teller as Michael's manager John Branca.

Training Day filmmaker Antoine Fuqua directed the film from a script by John Logan, who previously penned the script for Skyfall, Gladiator and The Aviator. It is being produced by Branca and Bohemian Rhapsody's Graham King.

During an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Fuqua shared footage from the film and explained he was still in the editing process. King also revealed that the biopic will include 30 songs and have a substantial runtime to do justice to the Thriller hitmaker's story.

"Why I wanted to make it is, Michael," the director said at the time. "Michael was a big part of my life growing up, big influence on my career, an incredible artist - but he was a human being, and we're exploring that. I'm very excited about it."