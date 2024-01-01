Andrew Garfield and Jacob Elordi to judge movies at Marrakech Film Festival

Andrew Garfield and Jacob Elordi have signed up to serve on the jury of the 2024 Marrakech Film Festival.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor and Saltburn star will attend the Moroccan film event and help award the Étoile d'Or (Golden Star) to one of the 14 features in the festival's Official Competition, which is dedicated to the discovery of filmmakers from around the world.

The jury will be headed up by Call Me By Your Name and Challengers filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, who has replaced Another Round director Thomas Vinterberg after he dropped out due to family reasons.

"The first time I landed in the great city of Marrakech it was because of this amazing festival and since then for me the City and Cinema are indissolubly connected," Guadagnino said in a statement. "My Arab DNA is really, really engraved in the amazing powers of the festival of Marrakech and it is a tremendous honour to lead a wonderful jury for the 21st edition - I am thrilled to see all the great movies and to meet all the great filmmakers participating this year."

The Italian director noted that he has a special family connection to the city as his Algerian mother grew up in Marrakech before moving to Casablanca at the age of five.

Garfield, Elordi and Guadagnino will be joined on the jury by actress Patricia Arquette, The Apprentice filmmaker Ali Abbasi, Belgian actress Virginie Efira, Indian director Zoya Akhtar, Moroccan actress Nadia Kounda, and Argentine director Santiago Mitre.

The film festival will open on 29 November with The Order, a crime drama starring Jude Law and Nicholas Hoult. The closing ceremony, where the awards will be announced, will take place on 7 December.