Christopher Reeve's son Will announces engagement

Will Reeve and Amanda Dubin are getting married.

The happy couple shared the news of their engagement with a joint post on Instagram which featured several photos of their engagement and an intimate gathering with loved ones.

ABC News correspondent Reeve went down on one knee to ask event planner Dubin for her hand in marriage.

The newly-engaged couple captioned the post, "Us."

In a statement to People Magazine, the son of the late actor Christopher Reeve and late actor and singer Dana Reeve shared, "Friday was the happiest night of our lives and we can't wait to spend forever together."

Friends and family were quick to share congratulatory messages on the post, including James Gunn, who directed Reeve in a cameo for his upcoming Superman movie. "Wonderful! Congratulations to the both of you!" the director wrote.

Reeve lost his father when he was just 12 years old, and 17 months later, his mother passed away from lung cancer.

Reeve and Dubin went public with their relationship in April 2023, when Reeve shared a selfie of the two of them in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Dubin works at her mother's company, Victoria Dubin Events. The mother-and-daughter team are known for planning New York's most exclusive high society weddings and charity galas.