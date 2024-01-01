Joker 2's Tim Dillon dubs it 'worst film ever made'

Joker: Folie à Deux actor Tim Dillon has ripped into his own movie, calling it "the worst film ever made".

The movie, which tanked at the box office, was "terrible", said Dillon, who further claimed that his co-stars predicted during filming that it would fail.

The comedian and actor only spent a limited time on set in his role as an Arkham Asylum guard. But he says he knew the film, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, wouldn't resonate with the public.

In a candid conversation with Joe Rogan on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, he admitted:

"I was in Joker 2, which just came out. It's the worst film that has ever been made. It's actually not 'so bad', it's the worst film ever made."

The original Joker film, released in 2019, raked in more than $1 billion (£774 million) at the box office, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The highly anticipated sequel was released in early October, but grossed a disappointing $200 million (£155 million).

"I think what happened, after the first Joker, there was a lot of like talk like, 'Oh, this was loved by incels'," said Dillon.

"This sent the wrong kind of message. And now they have Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga tap dancing, to a point where it's insane."