Dwayne Johnson admits to urinating in water bottles on set

Dwayne Johnson has admitted to urinating in water bottles on set.

Earlier this year, a report by The Wrap accused the actor of being regularly late for work, with insiders claiming there were days when he was eight hours late to the set.

The report also claimed that Johnson's lateness had driven up the budget for his new Christmas movie, Red One, to a staggering $250 million (£194 million).

In a new interview with GQ, the Moana star insisted the extent of his tardiness has been exaggerated.

"Yeah, that happens," Johnson confessed. "But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount. That's crazy. Ridiculous."

The Wrap also reported that Johnson regularly peed in water bottles to save time when he wasn't near his trailer.

"Yeah. That happens...I've said a thousand times: 'Hey, I'm here. Come and ask me. And I'll tell you the truth,'" the actor said.

Elsewhere in the GQ interview, Red One director Jake Kasdan explained that he has never had a bad experience working with Johnson.

"(Dwayne) never missed a day of work ever," Kasdan clarified. "He has a lot going on. He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood - that's the case with everybody."

The director continued, "Honestly, I've made three big movies with him. I've never seen him be anything but great to every single person on the set."

Meanwhile, Chris Evans, who also stars in the new Christmas film, has also come to the Black Adam actor's defence.

The Marvel star explained that Johnson regularly works out before work, but noted, "But this is something that the producers, the director, and it's all his team, so they all know this. So it's all basic. It's not like he's late unexpectedly, and I wouldn't even call it late. He comes in slightly later on certain mornings, but it's part of the plan."