Queen Elizabeth II's final diary entry revealed

Queen Elizabeth II's final diary entry has been revealed.

The late monarch kept a daily record of events until two days before she passed away, aged 96, in 2022.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman discovered the journal while he was researching his updated biography of her son King Charles III, titled Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

"It transpires that she was still writing (in her journal) at Balmoral two days before her death," Robert wrote, adding, "Her last entry was as factual and practical as ever."

The entry, just five words long, was penned on 6 September following a visit from Her Majesty's private secretary, Sir Edward Young.

"Edward came to see me," Elizabeth reportedly wrote.

It's believed Edward was assisting Elizabeth as she formalised arrangements to swear in council members of the then-newly elected UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

Elizabeth had also met with the Prime Minister that day - an appointment that became her final public engagement.

After she died on 8 September, Charles, 75, paid tribute to his mother's dedication to public service.

"In her life of service, we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which make us great as nations," he said in a televised address.

"The affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign. And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humour and an unerring ability always to see the best in people."