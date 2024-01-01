Dave Coulier diagnosed with a 'very aggressive' cancer

Dave Coulier has been diagnosed with a "very aggressive" form of cancer.

The actor, best known for his role as Joey Gladstone in the hit sitcom Full House, has revealed that he was recently diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Dave explained to People that he was diagnosed with the disease in October after experiencing severe swelling in his lymph nodes following an upper respiratory infection.

On the advice of his doctor, the 65-year-old had a biopsy and underwent PET and CT scans.

"Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, 'We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive,'" Dave recalled.

"I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming," he continued, describing his journey so far as a "really fast roller coaster ride".

The actor - who is married to photographer Melissa Bring - told the outlet that his loved ones are meeting his diagnosis "head on".

"We all kind of put our heads together and said, 'Okay, where are we going?' And they had a very specific plan for how they were going to treat this," he said, before noting that he received some good news when his bone marrow test came back negative.

"At that point, my chances of curable went from something low to 90% range," Dave continued. "And so that was a great day."

The star began chemotherapy shortly after his diagnosis and has now completed the first of six treatments. He also decided to shave his head as a "preemptive strike".

As for how he feels now, Dave added, "Some days are nauseous and dizzy, and then there's other days where the steroids kick in, and I feel like I have a ton of energy."