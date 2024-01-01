Paul Mescal addresses recent lookalike competition

Paul Mescal has addressed a recent lookalike competition.

Fans of the Irish star took part in an unofficial lookalike competition in Dublin last week, with many attempting to recreate Paul's fashion style, including his trademark shorts.

In a recent interview with Absolute Radio, the 28-year-old Normal People star commented on the event and picked out one fan who he thought was the winner.

"I found out about this while I was in Dublin," he said of the competition, before being shown three contestants and asked to pick a winner.

"I'm going to go for either one or two," he stated, before picking the contestant who actually won the competition, wearing wired headphones, a signature accessory of the actor.

"I know they both have wired headphones but the wired headphones on this one are more prominent so I'm going to go for this one here," the All of Us Strangers actor explained.

After being announced as the winner of the competition, Jack Wall O'Reilly was given the choice of €20 (£17) or three pints of beer.

In his acceptance speech, Jack said, "I think there's a Paul Mescal in all of us and uh thanks everyone for coming out."

The champion later spoke to RTE lifestyle and explained that he already had everything he needed to channel the Gladiator II star.

"I think (Paul Mescal ) is a very stylish man, I didn't have to buy anything for today, so that helped," he shared.

The competition comes just days after a Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest was held in New York City. The Call Me By Your Name star even made a surprise appearance at the unusual event.