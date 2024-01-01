Paul Mescal is feeling 'pressure' for Gladiator II to succeed

Paul Mescal has shared the pressure he is feeling for Gladiator II to be a critical and commercial hit.

The 28-year-old Irish actor has the leading role in the highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott's 2000 original, Gladiator.

But the film has been savaged by some critics following advanced screenings and Mescal feels the film has to succeed at the box office.

He told Variety, "I do feel the pressure, and I do feel the desire for this to make money.

"The box office needs a shot in the arm, and if films like Gladiator II aren't doing it, it would be concerning. So I do feel a responsibility."

The Normal People star explained that he had to accept the role of the film as he has such a love for the original and had a desire to work with 86-year-old Oscar-nominated director Scott.

He gushed, "It was really just Ridley and Gladiator, and I felt like I was ripe for this kind of big film."

Explaining that he felt he had the right look for the film, Mescal added, "I played sports growing up; I know what it is to throw myself around. I look Roman. All of those things. And it's Ridley Scott!"

He also shared a story of watching the original with his father when he was a child, revealing, "I was at home with my dad. I feel like for a lot of dads it was a big film, like, 'Come on, son, let's watch 'Gladiator!' "

Gladiator II is in cinemas on Friday 15 November.