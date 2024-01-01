Whoopi Goldberg slammed over 'tone deaf' comments

Fans have slammed Whoopi Goldberg over "tone deaf" comments.

The actress and daytime TV host came under fire after she claimed she has to "work for a living".

Whoopi, 68, described how she considers herself a member of the working class as she would prefer not to co-host daytime TV show The View.

"I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me too. I work for a living," Whoopi had said, following a discussion of Donald Trump's second presidency.

"If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, OK? So, I'm a working person, you know?"

Her comments led to a backlash on social media, however, with fans decrying the Ghost star as "out of touch".

"Whoopi Goldberg claims she's a 'working class American' and that her family currently knows the struggles of affording groceries.. She has a net worth of $45 MILLION (£35 million)," one person claimed on Twitter/X.

"All these overpaid actors are completely out of touch with reality," another added.

"She's got to be one of the most tone deaf celebrities I've ever seen. I truly don't know how anyone genuinely watches this lady except to mock her," a third user wrote, while another simply commented, "If she's working class, I'm starving class".