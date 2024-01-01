Trista Sutter shuts down divorce rumours

Trista Sutter has denied divorce rumours and explained why she was away from her family earlier this year.

The reality star and her husband, Ryan Sutter, were the subject of split speculation in May this year, after Ryan shared cryptic posts on social media saying that he missed his wife.

"I really wish I could talk to you. Ask you how you're doing? How was your day. I'd really like to hear your voice - just for a minute. So many times I've called without much to say, not realising how lucky I was or how much I'd miss the opportunity if it were gone," he wrote.

Now Trista, 51, has come clean about why they were apart.

"Was it a divorce/nervous breakdown/mid-life crisis/death/trial separation back in May?! Not unless that's what you call Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, season 3!," she wrote on Instagram.

"Thankfully, none of those things are associated with my experience in filming the show, but as you get a glimpse of in the trailer, the angel on my shoulder did have to face some pretty big battles."

At the time, Trista addressed being away from her family on social media.

"Geez people. Can't a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?!" she joked.

Trista and Ryan met on The Bachelorette in 2003. They were married later that year and renewed their vows in 2013. They share two children, son Maxwell, 17, and daughter Blakesley, 15.