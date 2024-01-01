Michelle Yeoh reveals 'sadness' over not being a mum

Michelle Yeoh has revealed she feels "huge sadness" over her inability to have children, but says she has "no regrets".

The Academy Award winner said she has given "110 per cent" in life, praising the love of her beloved family.

Speaking to The Sunday Times she said, "Maybe that is the biggest sadness in my life, that I cannot have kids. But the beauty is that I have six godchildren, many nephews and nieces.

"I don't live with regrets because I have always given it my 110 per cent. I did everything to make it work, and sometimes even that is not enough. You have to not go around holding your hands like this, you have to learn to let go, and sometimes letting go helps you move forward,' she added.

The Wicked star discovered she was unable to conceive during her marriage to Harvey Nichols tycoon Dickson Poon from 1988 to 1992.

Yeoh has said in a recent interview that her fertility issues were partially what led to her divorce from the business mogul.

Speaking on The Goop Podcast, she said: 'We did whatever was necessary. Unfortunately, I was physically unable to."

The Crazy Rich Asians star tied the knot with French motor racing executive Jean Todt in 2023, almost 20 years after they first met, and is now a grandmother through his children.

Yeoh plays the role of headmistress Madame Morrible in the highly anticipated big-screen version of Wicked, which hits cinemas on 21 November.