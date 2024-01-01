Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors engaged

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are set to wed.

While walking the red carpet at the EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday, the pair confirmed their engagement news to a reporter from E! News.

After flashing her large diamond solitaire ring to the camera, Meagan explained that the event holds special significance to her and Jonathan.

"EBONY Power 100 is the event that we met at in the bathrooms... in the unisex bathroom," she said.

Jonathan also emotionally told EBONY, "Life is crazy - I'm crying to you - she is the most perfect, beautiful, divine (and) powerful being that I've ever met. The fact that she said I'm gonna run with you, I'm with it. I feel great."

The actors didn't share any details about the proposal.

The couple officially started dating in May 2023, and Meagan stuck with the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor amid his court appearances last year.

In March 2023, Jonathan was arrested for physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, and later that year, found guilty on two counts of assault and harassment.

In response, the 35-year-old was dropped from several upcoming film projects and ordered to serve a 52-week domestic violence intervention programme.

But during an appearance on the Today show in July, Meagan explained that while some of her friends voiced concerns about her relationship with Jonathan, she decided not to make choices based on "what someone else is saying".

"I take everyone's opinion and advice into account, for sure, but at the end of the day, I'm the one who has to live my life. I'm the one who has to get to heaven one day, prayerfully, and give God an account of what I did," the 43-year-old shared. "So, I want to be responsible for the choices that I make. I also want to live the life that I want to live."

Meagan was previously married to DeVon Franklin from 2012 until their divorce was finalised in 2022.