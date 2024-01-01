Dan Aykroyd doesn't see himself making more Ghostbusters films

Dan Aykroyd doesn't see himself playing his Ghostbusters character Ray Stantz ever again.

The Blues Brothers actor doesn't expect himself or his co-stars Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson to be back for more Ghostbusters movies because the franchise is now focused on a new set of characters played by Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace.

When asked if he and Murray would do more of the supernatural comedy movies, he told The New York Post, "I don't see that coming."

He continued, "I don't see where they would need us to carry it on. They've got a whole new cast, and they've got whole new ideas."

The 72-year-old made his debut as Ray alongside Murray as Peter Venkman in the 1984 original, which Aykroyd co-wrote with his late co-star Harold Ramis, and they returned for a sequel in 1989.

Aykroyd, Murray and Hudson made cameo appearances as different characters in the 2016 all-female reboot before reprising their original roles in 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which was released earlier this year.

Addressing the future of the franchise, Aykroyd said it should move away from the original characters and focus on the new ones.

"I think probably they're going to move on to advancing it beyond the originals, which they should," Aykroyd stated.

While nothing has been officially announced, Frozen Empire director Gil Kenan has expressed a desire to make more instalments alongside writer-producer Jason Reitman.