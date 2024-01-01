Chris Evans still dreams of starring in movie musical

Chris Evans has not given up on his dream of starring in a movie musical.

The former Marvel actor was originally set to star in a remake of Little Shop of Horrors, but the project fell through and he was never able to fulfil his dream of appearing in his favourite musical.

While Evans is still on the lookout for a new musical project, he has acknowledged that Little Shop of Horrors set the bar high and he is now "very precious" about which one he takes on.

"I'm waiting to do an actual musical film. I want to sing (and) dance. That is what I want," he told People. "I mean, that's tough though because that's something you got to do right. You only get so many bites at that apple... But knowing that I'm very precious with it and I want to make sure it's the right thing. So yeah, that's always in the works."

He added, "That's the quickest way to get me in a room. If you say it's going to be a musical, I'm listening."

Evans was set to play dentist Orin Scrivello in the remake alongside Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton and Billy Porter. However, the project never made it into production.

Reflecting on the failed project in 2022, the 43-year-old told MTV News, "I was supposed to do Little Shop of Horrors a couple of years ago and then COVID happened, and then there were budget issues, and I think the director might have jumped off the project. That was a heartbreaker, that's my favourite musical."

Evans added that he performed his character's musical number Dentist! for his audition and was tempted to post the footage online in a bid to revive the stalled project.