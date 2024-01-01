Kaley Cuoco hits out at mom shamers

Kaley Cuoco has slammed critics for 'mom shaming' her.

The Big Bang Theory actress raises 19-month-old daughter Matilda with her fiancé Tom Pelphrey.

In a new interview with E! News released on Monday, Kaley revealed she's tired of her parenting decisions being constantly questioned.

"Every mom I can guarantee is doing the best they can," she explained. "Look, everyone's got something to say about everything. There's no change before I had kids, to having kids, to where I am in my life."

The 38-year-old star added, "It's just this business, it's this life. It is what it is. But yeah, we got to stop at the shaming."

Kaley, who announced her engagement to Tom in August after dating the Ozark actor for two years, also insisted Matilda is surrounded by love and is the "happiest kid in the world".

She went on to add that every child is different and parents should do what they think is best for their own family.

"What's good for your kid might not be good for mine," Kaley reasoned.

The Flight Attendant actress couldn't resist joking about the amount of screen time Matilda has enjoyed recently, along with the type of TV shows she enjoys watching.

"She just watched like, seven movies on HBO," Kaley quipped. "Yeah, she's watching Game of Thrones when I get home."

Kaley also revealed Matilda is sure to be an actress when she grows up because she's already showing signs of being a natural "performer".