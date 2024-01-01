Cynthia Erivo annoyed by personal question about her long nails

Cynthia Erivo is "annoyed" by a personal question she always get asked about her long nails.

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard on Monday, the Wicked actress was asked about carrying out everyday tasks with her pointy talon nails, specifically how she goes to the bathroom without hurting herself.

"I knew you would ask that question," she said, noting that she gets asked it "all the time" by "everybody". "My answer is nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside. You use tissue, correct? And you wipe!"

The podcast host then asked more detailed questions about her wiping method and the British actress explained that she folds her tissues and puts them on the "pads of her fingers", to which Shepard joked that he would make a glove out of toilet paper to protect his butt if he had long nails.

The former actor then asked if she got offended or annoyed by people asking her the same question about her nails.

"I'm annoyed by it. I'm, like, 'Come on, guys,'" the Widows star stated. "But I get it, but it's also, like, 'I'm a functioning adult, and I've never walked around smelling like, you know...'"

The 37-year-old insisted that she wipes "very well" before pointing out, "Here's the thing, there are people who do not have nails who need to check how they're wiping."

Erivo joked that she is always asked how she gets anything done with such long nails and added, "And I'm like, I mean, I'm here! I'm dressed."

She has been showing off her detailed nail art during the press tour for her movie musical Wicked, which will be released in cinemas on Friday.