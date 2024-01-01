Angelina Jolie 'just cried' during first Opera lesson for Maria

Angelina Jolie admitted she cried during her first Opera lesson for her role in the movie Maria.

The actress had previously told how she found the singing lessons for her role as Maria Callas to be "the best therapy I've ever had.:" Now she's opened up about her first singing lesson for the role.

"We all don't realise that different things that happen to us in our life," she told Good Morning America.

"I know you've been through many things - we hold them in our body. Everything is just locked somewhere to help us keep going. And so to really sing, and sing very fully, you have to unlock all of that."

She continued, "So my first lesson, I took a deep breath and just cried... and then left!"

In the movie, Angelina plays the late Maria Callas, an American opera singer who was beloved for her iconic vocals. Angelina, 49, spent seven months in vocal training, and in the movie, viewers will hear her vocals blended with real-life recordings of Callas' singing.

She previously admitted that she spent years not singing because a former boyfriend was "not kind" about how she sounded.

"So I just assumed I couldn't really sing. I'd been to theatre school, so it was weird that it even had an effect on me. I just kind of adapted to this person's opinion."

After her training, the actress realised she's a natural soprano.

"I thought I had a low voice my whole life," she said. "I was explaining (to the singing instructor) that my voice is deeper, and he said, 'No, you're actually a soprano. And probably something happened. Your voice changes when you go through different things in your life.' So that was a shock. That was very strange."

Maria will be released on 27 November in cinemas and on Netflix on 11 December.