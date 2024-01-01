Kaia Gerber reveals 'most Hollywood' childhood memory

Kaia Gerber has revealed her "most Hollywood" childhood memory.

The model daughter of Cindy Crawford shared her unlikely connection to Pamela Anderson, explaining the former Baywatch star used to volunteer as a crossing guard for her childhood school.

Kaia, 23, was asked to reveal the "most Hollywood thing" she encountered growing up in the public eye, as a child of supermodel Cindy, 58, and businessman Rande Gerber, 62.

"Probably that Pamela Anderson was the crossing guard at my elementary school," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "She wore the yellow safety vest and everything."

Kaia and Pamela's sons Brandon Lee, 28 and Dylan Lee, 26, all attended the same elementary school.

She added the glamour of the moment was lost on her at the time, joking, "I didn't know how good I had it then".

Pamela, 57, had previously spoken of her responsibilities while on duty at the school's pedestrian crossing.

"I'm safety patrol on Mondays at my sons' school with the neon vest and everything. It's really hot," Pamela told Ellen DeGeneres in 2008.

"You help the children out to get to school... You help them out of the car and then you shut the door."