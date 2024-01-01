Paul Mescal 'fought' to do horseback stunt for Gladiator II

Paul Mescal "fought" to do his own horseback stunt work for Gladiator II.

The Normal People star insisted on performing a challenging manoeuvre himself, despite director Ridley Scott's objections.

Tim Blakeley, owner of Media Physiques - a fitness training business that specialises in readying actors for physically demanding roles - revealed Paul, 28, was passionate about doing his own stunts.

"He would do everything if he could," Tim told the New York Post. "He just embraced all the physical aspects of the film.

"He loved the horse riding."

The film, a sequel to 2000's Gladiator, sees Paul's character Lucius take to the arena to fight for the Roman Empire 15 years after his father Maximus' death.

Tim added the Irish actor clashed with director Ridley, 86, over whether it would be safe for him to leap onto a horse while it was in motion.

"He actually fought with Ridley," he shared. "He had to fight to get a scene in with a horse where he had to jump on a horse that was moving."

While the director feared Paul could be injured attempting such a feat, Paul's trainer said the actor eventually persuaded him he had the skills to manage it.

"Ridley wanted to take it out because he was worried Paul was going to hurt himself," Tim explained. "Paul sort of won the argument and managed to get it in."