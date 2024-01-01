Jax Taylor busted after hit and run

Jax Taylor was caught out after he hit another vehicle in traffic and drove away.

The reality TV star rear-ended another car at a Los Angeles red light but drove away from the scene, leaving the driver to chase him to a nearby petrol station.

A post on social media site Nextdoor claimed the star of The Valley had nudged the back of a local driver's white Subaru with his black truck when pulling up at a red light, but that instead of exchanging driver details, Jax, 45, climbed back into his truck and drove off.

However, Jax's publicist argued he had left the scene because he believed there was no damage to either vehicle, and that the other driver had been "enraged".

"Jax was involved in what he believed to be a minor fender bender yesterday afternoon when his vehicle bumped into the rear end of the car in front of him while at a red light," a representative for the Vanderpump Rules star told Page Six.

"The driver immediately stepped out of his vehicle, enraged which caused an unpleasant interaction between both parties."

The rep added Jax went on to notify his insurer of the incident.

"Since this altercation, Jax has filed a claim with his insurance company to investigate further into the details," the rep stated, "and will follow the recommendations provided by his insurance company."