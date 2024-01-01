Alec Baldwin explains why he's refusing to watch Rust

Alec Baldwin has explained why he is refusing to watch his film, Rust.

The 66-year-old actor fired a loaded gun on the set of the film, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza in October 2021.

The film has finally been released this month - but Baldwin has explained that he cannot bring himself to watch the final version of the film even though he starred in and produced the film which he also helped to plot.

He told Variety at the Torino Film Festival over the weekend, "This is obviously the most difficult thing I've ever dealt with in my life.

"Beyond the victims themselves, the thing that most pains me is what it did to my wife ... We are trying to get the wind in our sails, to get away from this stuff. Because the film doesn't stand by itself. It's always going to be overshadowed by this."

Mother-of-one Hutchins was just 42 when she died following the on-set accident.

A dedication to her appears at the film's conclusion.

The closing credits of the Western begin with the words "for Halyna" followed by a quote stating, "What can we do to make this better?" - which is attributed to Hutchins.

Baldwin faced involuntary manslaughter charges following the October 2021 shooting, but the case was ultimately dismissed by a judge over lack of evidence.