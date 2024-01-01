Cynthia Erivo worried people would be 'offended' by her sexuality

Cynthia Erivo has revealed that she worried that people would be "offended" by her sexuality.

The actress and singer, who came out as bisexual in an interview with British Vogue in 2022, has revealed that she was initially nervous about opening up about her sexuality.

"It's been a really interesting journey also, because sometimes you approach it with a fair amount of trepidation like, 'Are people going to be okay with me? How are people going to be, if I say the word queer, are people going to be offended?'" the Wicked star said during the latest episode of the Reign with Josh Smith podcast.

"And then you sort of stop caring that much about that cause it's just who I am," the 37-year old continued. "It's just part of the tapestry of the human being that is in front of you. It takes a long time to get to a place like that. It also takes determination to get there."

Cynthia added that she had experienced "big rejections and serious hurts" but explained that she hadn't let those challenges affect her confidence.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress said she had had "eye-opening" conversations about queerness with her Wicked co-stars Jonathan Bailey and Lenah Waithe, who are both gay.

"I've had some really good chats with Johnny Bailey," she said. "I've had some wonderful chats with Lena Waithe who is a good friend as well... just thoughtful deductions of what the world is and I think that's what we end up talking about."

Cynthia continued, "Johnny and I had a really wonderful conversation about queerness and what that means for us and how we move through the world in our own queerness."

She added that the Bridgerton star is "passionate" about making space for queer people.