The Rainmaker actor Earl Holliman dies

Actor Earl Holliman has died at the age of 96.

In a statement to Variety, Craig Curtis confirmed that his husband had passed away at his home in Studio City, Los Angeles on Monday.

As part of a heartfelt tribute, Curtis described his partner as a "kind confidant" and "consummate host".

"A joy and a privilege to spend time with, he was even-keeled and compassionate, possessing a deep sensitivity and mischievous sense of humour which were belied by his stoically handsome countenance," he commented.

Born in Delhi, Louisiana, Holliman was adopted as a baby and raised in the state as well as in Arkansas and Texas.

After studying acting at the Pasadena Playhouse and the University of California, Los Angeles, the performer's first role was a small part opposite Dean Martin in 1953's Scared Stiff.

He then went on to appear as a Marine in 1953's The Girls of Pleasure Island, with the G.I. haircut he got for the gig prompting a surge in popularity.

However, Holliman was perhaps best known for portraying Jim Curry in 1956's The Rainmaker alongside Burt Lancaster and Katharine Hepburn. He later won a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance.

As for his long television career, Holliman played Sergeant Bill Crowley on Angie Dickinson's cop drama Police Woman throughout its 1974 to 1978 run.

He also appeared in TV shows like Hotel de Paree, The Twilight Zone, Murder, She Wrote, and Night Man.

Holliman received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1977.

Aside from acting, the artist performed as a singer and was a passionate animal rights activist.