Lindsay Lohan lives 'without regrets' after learning 'everything is a lesson from life'

Lindsay Lohan has told how she lives "without regrets."

The actress, who has spent around 250 days in rehab, has told how she has a "huge sense of gratitude" for having "lived through so many different experiences in life."

The 38-year-old star has been candid about her past mistakes, and now lives in Dubai with husband Bader Shammas and their 16-month-old son, Luai.

"I really have seen it all," she told Flaunt magazine. "Also, it's made me so much stronger. It's made me such a strong woman. I feel I've empowered myself in a lot of ways and that feels great. I know myself now at this age, better than ever."

She added, "I live from today. My life every day is a new day. I live looking forward towards the future. I live without regrets. I think everything that has happened, I've learned from, and I'm grateful for that. Because, you know, everything is a lesson in life."

The Freaky Friday star continued, "It's better not just to toss those lessons aside because you never know ... you always want to learn from anything in the past."

Lindsay, who is currently starring in Our Little Secret, was also the executive producer on the Netflix movie. She told how from now on she wants "absolutely everything I do to be in line with my values."

"Starting my own business and producing more things that I love are part of where I want my future to take me," she said.