U.S. President Joe Biden pardons son Hunter Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden has issued a "full and unconditional" pardon of his son, Hunter Biden.

In a statement issued via the White House on Sunday, the leader announced that he had signed a document confirming the decision, with the pardon covering convictions on federal gun and tax charges.

It marks a reversal of Joe's previous stance, with him having repeatedly insisted he wouldn't use his executive authority for the benefit of his family.

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted," he commented. "Without aggravating factors like use in a crime, multiple purchases, or buying a weapon as a straw purchaser, people are almost never brought to trial on felony charges solely for how they filled out a gun form. Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently."

Back in June, Hunter - the second son of Joe and his late wife Neilia - pleaded guilty to three charges relating to his purchase of a handgun in 2018.

He had falsely written in his form that he was not a user of drugs, even though he has been open about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction throughout his adult life. Hunter has been sober for the past five years.

Meanwhile in September, the 54-year-old pleaded guilty to nine federal tax charges. He had been scheduled to be sentenced in both cases later this month.

Elsewhere in his statement, Joe claimed a plea deal should have been reached in court and argued that Hunter had been "singled out".

Accordingly, the politician voiced his hope that Americans would understand his reasoning for the pardon.

"Here's the truth: I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice - and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further. I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision," the 82-year-old added.

President-elect Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated in January, cannot rescind the official grant of clemency.

In a social media post, Donald called the pardon a "miscarriage of justice" and pointed to those imprisoned for the 6 January 2021 riots on the Capitol.

"Does the Pardon given by Joe to Hunter include the J-6 Hostages, who have now been imprisoned for years? Such an abuse and miscarriage of Justice!" he wrote.