Harvey Weinstein hospitalised after 'alarming blood test'

Harvey Weinstein has been hospitalised after an "alarming blood test result."

The disgraced film producer was diagnosed with leukaemia in November.

Now his lawyer has confirmed to People magazine that the 72-year-old was rushed to hospital after an "alarming blood test result."

"Harvey Weinstein, who has been suffering from a lack of adequate medical care and enduring deplorable and inhumane conditions on Rikers Island, has been transported to Bellevue Hospital for emergent treatment due to an alarming blood test result that requires immediate medical attention," his lawyer, Imran H. Ansari, said in a statement.

"It is expected that he will remain there until his condition stabilises. His deprivation of care is not only medical malpractice, but a violation of his constitutional rights."

Weinstein's spokesperson also released a statement, declaring that his client was facing "cruel and unusual punishment" in New York's jail complex, which is known for its bad conditions and is due to close in 2027.

"Mr. Weinstein, who is suffering from a number of illnesses, including leukaemia, has been deprived the medical attention that someone in his medical state deserves, prisoner or not," said Juda Engelmayer.

"In many ways, this mistreatment constitutes cruel and unusual punishment."

Weinstein, who was behind movies such as Good Will Hunting and Pulp Fiction, is awaiting retrial on charges if sex crimes after his New York conviction was overturned.