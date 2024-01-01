Prince Harry addresses divorce rumours: 'It's hard to keep up with'

Prince Harry has addressed the rumours that he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are about to announce their split.

The Duke of Sussex spoke about the rumour mill at the New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit.

He was on stage talking to DealBook founder, Andrew Ross Sorkin, when he was asked about the scrutiny that he and wife Meghan are under.

"There's articles left and right about, you know, 'Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?'" Andrew asked.

"Is that normal for you? The second there's an article - she's in California, you're in New York - they say, 'Well, what is happening with these two, right?' Is that a good thing for you, in a way, that there's so much interest in you?"

Harry, 40, was direct in his response.

"No, that's definitely not a good thing," he said. "Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?'"

He continued, "It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls. Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."

He also told how much he is enjoying his life in the US.

"I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here," he said, admitting that there are activities he can do in America that he "undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the U.K."