Khloé Kardashian insists upcoming podcast won't be 'salacious'

Khloé Kardashian has insisted she won't be "gossiping about other people" on her upcoming podcast.

The Kardashians star revealed in June that she will host a 26-episode video podcast series on the social media platform X. The show was originally set to launch in the autumn but it will now debut early next year.

Teasing what fans can expect from her podcast, Khloé told Bustle, "The podcast is about my curiosities - all the things I wonder about - but overall I want people to get a positive message. It's not going to be salacious. I am not going to be gossiping about other people. It's more the things that I'm into. I love talking about religion or grief or the afterlife or healing and trauma, dating, relationships. It's all over the place."

At the time of the interview, the reality TV star revealed she had only recorded two episodes. She has sat down for conversations with fellow Kardashians star Scott Disick, the father of her sister Kourtney's three eldest children, and motivational speaker and life coach Jay Shetty.

The 40-year-old appeared on his podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, in 2019, while her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have also been on his show.

Khloé explained that she sits on a sofa and has a "loose conversation" which she hopes will have "heart and depth".

"I don't want to sound ungrateful at all - I love every single thing that I do, and it makes me so fulfilled - but there are times I'm like, 'I wish I could give more to people, something that has some heart or depth or some takeaway," she shared. "And so that's really the point of my podcast. You listen and you're like, 'Oh, wow, OK, it was good for my soul.'"

The podcast's name and launch date have yet to be announced.